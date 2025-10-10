An historic castle has launched its family Halloween events including a playground trail, pumpkin patch and haunted tours.

Belvoir Castle is inviting families to enjoy a host of seasonal activities during the half-term holidays, combining historic charm with Halloween fun.

From Saturday, October 18, visitors can follow the new ‘Go Bats for Belvoir’ trail through the adventure playground, picking up clues hidden among the trees to win a prize.

Inside the castle, children can take part in craft sessions and storytime while enjoying a hot chocolate, making the experience suitable for all ages.

The castle’s animal park will be open every day during half-term, offering families the chance to meet favourites such as Stu the calf and enjoy autumnal countryside views.

A newly introduced pumpkin patch allows visitors to select a pumpkin to take home, with weekend sessions starting from October 11.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “The Belvoir Castle grounds are so beautiful all year round, but there’s something truly magical about autumn here.

“It’s the perfect setting for families to make special memories, whether it’s exploring the adventure playground, making new friends at the animal park, or marvelling at the incredibly fairytale castle.”

In addition to regular castle tours, special Halloween tours will explore the spookier aspects of the Regency castle.

Expert guides will recount ghostly tales and mysterious happenings that have been passed down through generations, offering a thrilling experience for older children and adults..

Tickets for the castle, gardens and playground cost £23.40 for adults and £9 for children. Entry to the animal park is £4.50 per person, with under-threes free.

Pumpkin pitching tickets are available at weekends from October 11 and throughout the half-term.

For full details, including tour dates and ticket bookings, visit www.belvoircastle.com