A town park is hosting free half-term activities for families including crafts, walks, and photography next week.

South Kesteven District Council has an exciting array of free activities for families at Wyndham Park, in Grantham, during this May half-term.

Running from today (Tuesday) until Friday, the activities include crafts, photography, and guided walks, all designed to engage visitors of all ages.

Wyndham Park. | Image: SKDC

The recently extended visitor centre hours, now open from 10am to 4.30pm, will accommodate these events.

Coun Paul Stokes (Con), cabinet member for culture and leisure, expressed enthusiasm about welcoming visitors to the park: "There is a huge variety of activities on offer to suit all ages and interests, not only during the school holidays but also throughout the year."

Highlights of the half-term programme include nature-themed colouring and crafting sessions, a Cloud Spotting activity, and a Scavenger Hunt with hidden clues scattered throughout the park.

Additionally, the Photography Challenge on Tuesday, May 28, invites budding photographers to capture the beauty of the park, with the winning photo displayed at the Visitor Centre..

Guided walking tours, available on Thursday, May 30, will offer insights into the park's wildlife and landmarks.

Accessibility is a priority, with a British Sign Language guide available on request.

To cap off the week, Lincolnshire Police will host a drop-in surgery on Friday, allowing youngsters to meet their local Police Community Support Officer.

For more information follow Wyndham Park on Facebook: https://bit.ly/wyndhamparkfacebook

What are you doing this half-term? Let us know in the comments below.