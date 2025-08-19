A stunning Grade I listed manor will open its doors to the public this August Bank Holiday weekend for a special summer celebration.

Near Grantham and just off the A1, Harlaxton Manor will offer families a unique experience of music, games and historic charm on Saturday and Sunday, August 23 and 24.

Guests can tour the manor’s interiors and gardens while enjoying live piano music and traditional games across the grounds.

Harlaxton Manor will welcome guests this August bank holiday. Photo: Supplied

Built in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor has served many purposes over the decades, from a trench warfare school to a Jesuit retreat, and now serves as the British campus of the University of Evansville in Indiana.

“We are so excited to bring back the Summer Open House at Harlaxton Manor this August Bank Holiday weekend, following the roaring success of last year’s event,” said Dr Holly Carter, director and dean of Harlaxton College.

“It is sure to be an unmissable two days for all the family to enjoy, offering an exclusive opportunity to become immersed in the picturesque scenery of the estate.

“If it is history or the great outdoors that piques your interest, Harlaxton Manor offers something for everyone with its Summer Open House and gardens, so get the picnics packed and enjoy a blissful day out under a truly memorable backdrop of one of Lincolnshire’s proudest historic landmarks.”

Tickets start at £8.50; adults £15, children £8.50, concessions £13, family £40.

Under 2s go free, and parking is available at no extra cost.

The manor opens 10am–5pm, last entry 4pm. Advance booking is advised.