A Lincolnshire landmark set in a historic estate is inviting visitors to spend the August Bank Holiday indulging in its picturesque setting.

Harlaxton Manor, a Grade I listed gem near Grantham, will open for a rare Summer Open House on August 24 and 25.

This event offers a unique opportunity to explore the manor’s stunning Baroque, Elizabethan, and Jacobean architectural features and its picturesque gardens, which are usually closed to the public.

Harlaxton Manor's formal gardens.

The estate, which serves as the British campus for the American University of Evansville, will host a range of family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

Built in 1831 by Gregory Gregory, the manor has served as a stately home, trench school and Society of Jesus retreat, and was once saved from demolition by an eccentric businesswoman who held séances.

Guests can enjoy live music, outdoor games, and 300 acres of parkland from 10am to 5pm each day, with last entry at 4pm.

Harlaxton Manor as viewed from the approach.

Dr Holly Carter, director and dean of Harlaxton College, invites visitors to enjoy a day filled with history, music, and beautiful surroundings.

"We'd be thrilled if you’d join us for a day out with a difference," Carter said.

“Whether you enjoy immersing yourself in history or taking in the great outdoors, you can enjoy both at our Summer Open House and Gardens.

Harlaxton Manor's incredible interior.

“Pack a picnic and enjoy incredible views against a historic backdrop with your nearest and dearest.”

The event will run from 10am to 5pm each day, with the last entry at 4pm.

Harlaxton Manor welcomes guests for its Summer Open House August 2024.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £8.50 for children, £12 for concessions, and £40 for families. Children under 2 enter free.