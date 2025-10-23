A historic estate is inviting visitors to enjoy a half-term full of mischief and mystery.

Belton Estate, near Grantham, has launched its first-ever puzzle-solving mystery guide, The Puzzling Case of the Missing Plum Cake.

The story follows the estate’s original occupants – five young women, their mother and aunt – and challenges visitors to discover who stole a fresh batch of plum cakes.

A family dancing round a tree while playing the Stranger Folk app. Photo: Steve Sayers

The trail guides visitors around the house and gardens, highlighting elements of Belton’s history.

Guides are available from Saturday, October 25 for a donation of £3.50 and are suitable for all ages.

Families can also try the Stranger Folk digital trail, themed on Halloween folklore, designed for children aged 7–12.

Solve the missing plum cake mystery at Belton Estate this Halloween. Image: Supplied

Activities include wassailing and other Halloween traditions connecting the real world with folklore.

Craft sessions run on Thursday, October 30, from 11am to 4pm, allowing children to create their own Halloween masks, free with admission.

Older visitors can join graveyard tours on October 28, 29, 31 and November 1 at 10.30am, 12pm and 1.30pm to uncover stories of staff and families

Lydia Wardingham, senior visitor experience officer at Belton, said: “This is such a great opportunity to explore the history behind often unnoticed items around the property, like the intricate wilderness gate and stunning statue walk, all while having a lot of fun.

“Our amazing volunteers have been invaluable in researching these objects and the story of the seven women featured, and it has been a fantastically collaborative effort, with the illustrations and content all being created here at Belton.”

Belton Estate spans 1,300 acres and includes a café, playground, play area, gift shop and bookshop. Details at nationaltrust.org.uk/Belton.