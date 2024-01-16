An adult learning course is set to explore the depiction of historical events in art.

Brushstrokes of History: A look at paintings that depict an important historical event, will be delivered by tutor David Price.

The course is run by WEA adult learning and will be held at Long Bennington Village Hall for seven weekly sessions, between Tuesday, February 6, and Tuesday, March 19.

Long Bennington Village Hall. Photo: Google

It will explore paintings that depict important historical events or reveal fascinating aspects of contemporary society.

While art is heavily featured the course’s focus is on history rather than art history, and is at an intermediate level.

It will look at works including Van Eyck’s Arnolfini Portrait, Fragonard’s The Swing, Goya’s 3rd May 1808 and Picasso’s Guernica to examine the artists’ motivation and the background to the events portrayed.

The course will also cover paintings by great women artists over the centuries since the Renaissance and art in totalitarian regimes.

To enrol on a course, quote the course reference Q00013445 either online at wea.org.uk or on 0300 303 3464.

Courses are free for students on means tested benefits.