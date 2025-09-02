Art inspired by life and nature is to go on display as part of an open studios event.

The Buckminster Creative Hub artists are to exhibit as part of Northants and Rutland Open Studios, on September 6,7,13, and 14.

Donna Drouin, Glenda Gibson, Karen Stewart, Robin Stewart, Heidi Clawson, Joel Walker, and Tom Simmonds will present ‘Nature and Form’ with a mix of paintings, mixed media, prints, textiles, photography, portraits and bronze sculpture.

Glenda Gibson will guide workshop attendees through painting an Expressive Seascape. Photo: Supplied

From 11am to 5pm each day their work will be on view in Buckminster Hall, near Grantham.

Joel Walker’s studio is at the other end of the hall’s carpark, where visitors can see more of her bronze animal sculptures.

The new village hall is accessible, and will also serve refreshments in return for donations to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

There will be three workshops linked to the exhibition.

Donna Drouin's popular outdoor workshop Plein Air Drawing will run as part of the exhibition. Photo: Supplied

The Buckminster Creative Hub artists are exhibiting as a part of Northants and Rutland Open Studios. Photo: Supplied

Karen Stewart will teach ‘wet felting an abstract seascape’, on Thursday, September 11, from 10am to 3pm. The workshop costs £65, and bookings can be made by contacting Karen via info.karenstewart@gmail.com.

Glenda Gibson will guide attendees through painting an expressive seascape, including stencil highlights, in acrylics, from 1pm to 3pm on Friday, September 12. The cost is £15 with all materials provided, and all abilities welcome. Book via glendagibson@gmail.com.

Donna Drouin will also run her popular outdoor workshop on Plein Air Drawing on Saturday, September 13, from 1pm to 3pm. The workshop costs £5 for materials, and all abilities are welcome. Book via donnadrouin74@icloud.com.

The artists will also be creating during the exhibition, and will be happy to speak with visitors about their art, process, and artistic thinking.