A village store has been granted permission to extend its warehouse.

Co-op has been granted planning permission to expand its convenience store in Ancaster, near Grantham, with a rear and side extension, adding 29sqm of internal space for servicing and allowing the back-of-shop and delivery area to be increased.

The expansion at the store in Ermine Street will replace an existing shipping container and timber-framed canopy, using matching grey metal cladding to blend with the current building.

The Co-op store in Ancaster. Photo: Google Streetview

Environmental protection officers raised no objections but imposed restrictions on construction hours to minimise disruption.

One resident raised concerns about noise and bright security lighting affecting nearby homes.

The decision was delegated to South Kesteven District Council planning officers, who said the proposal complied with Local Plan policies supporting business growth while maintaining local character.

"Taking into account the scale and nature of the proposal, and adequate separation distances, there would be no unacceptable adverse impact on the residential amenities of the occupiers of adjacent properties," they said.

The application includes measures such as additional landscaping, bird boxes, and hedgehog-friendly fencing to enhance biodiversity.

Parking and access will remain the same.