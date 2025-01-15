An extraordinary meeting to elect a new town council chairman will take place next week after the previous chairman stepped down months into the role.

The agenda for Grantham Town Council on Tuesday (January 21) will also include items due to be considered after former chairman Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) resigned on Thursday last week (January 9).

In a statement, Coun Harrison said he realised he was not compatible with the council’s wishes and decided to step down for his well-being.

Grantham Town Council will elect a new chairman on Tuesday.

He added he believed the town council should remain apolitical, which he felt conflicted with current council dynamics.

During the same meeting, the council said it would need three times the money allocated when it was formed last year and agreed a budget precept of £138,559.

The move could increase Band D residents' town council share of the precept from £3.96 to £12.10 from April.

The meeting will be at Grantham Museum, St Peter’s Hill, from 7pm.

It will include electing a new chairman and a vice-chairman if the current post-holder, Coun Marie Reid (Ind), is promoted.

Other items on the agenda include an update on the mayor’s parlour lease, a financial update, consideration of the town council’s financial and payroll packages, and approval of a pension provider.

Grantham Town Councillors were voted into power for the first time in 50 years on May 2, 2024.

Coun Harrison became chairman at the inaugural meeting on May 14 but did not take on the title of mayor.

Instead, it was given to Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind) as 'Ambassador' due to legal frameworks preventing her from holding the mayor's role.

He told residents he will continue as a councillor on Grantham Town Council.

Coun Harrison also sits as an Independent on South Kesteven District Council.