A major industrial site has been listed for sale for more than £3.5million following confirmation that the factory will close by the end of June.

The 76,058sq ft complex on Londonthorpe Lane, Grantham, used by Parker Hannifin’s Hydraulic Valve Systems Division Europe (HVSE), is now on the market through Eddisons for offers in excess of £3.5million.

The factory includes a series of workshop bays, two-storey offices, and parking with space for expansion.

The large Grantham site could change hands after decades of manufacturing use. Photo: Rightmove/Eddisons, Lincoln

It sits to the north east of the town centre and features loading access and industrial equipment across its bays.

The site’s sale follows the company’s announcement in February that it plans to relocate manufacturing operations to Crewkerne in Somerset and to India.

A statement from Parker Hannifin, which manufactures hydraulic valves for off-road vehicles in Grantham, said: The proposed move aims to optimize Parker’s operational footprint, generate synergies and support the changing needs of our customer base.

The industrial complex is up for sale following company’s plans to relocate work. Photo: Rightmove/Eddisons, Lincoln

“Strategic product positioning in appropriate markets will also enable growth.”

“The plan in no way reflects the performance of the HVSE Grantham team and the company is actively looking for ways to reduce the impact for them,” they added.

The company confirmed that the closure remains subject to consultation, with operations expected to cease by June 30.

The sale follows decision to shift production to Somerset and India. Photo: Rightmove/Eddisons, Lincoln

The listing gives no floor or site plan but describes the facility as a large factory complex with seven vehicular access doors and both industrial and landscaped areas.

Parker has not confirmed how many jobs will be affected.