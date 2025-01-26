Home   Grantham   News   Article

Fallen tree leads to closure of the A607 at Denton near Grantham

By Andrew Brookes
Published: 18:05, 26 January 2025

A fallen tree has led to the closure of a busy road this evening (Sunday).

The A607 is shut in both directions near Denton — and is expected to remain closed for a while.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Avoid the area if you can.”

Road closed sign stock photo. Picture: James Mackenzie
A wind warning was issued for today by the Met Office as Storm Eowyn continues to have an impact across the country.

