Fallen tree leads to closure of the A607 at Denton near Grantham
Published: 18:05, 26 January 2025
A fallen tree has led to the closure of a busy road this evening (Sunday).
The A607 is shut in both directions near Denton — and is expected to remain closed for a while.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Avoid the area if you can.”
A wind warning was issued for today by the Met Office as Storm Eowyn continues to have an impact across the country.
