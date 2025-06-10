Grantham Journal Children’s Fund brings smiles and support to children with disabilities with SUNday FUNday event
Dozens of children with disabilities and life-threatening conditions enjoyed a day of celebration at the weekend.
The SUNday FUNday event in Wyndham Park, run by the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, provided free entertainment, food, and refreshments to children and their families.
Attractions ranged from vintage fairground rides and a land train to face painting, model tanks, exotic animals, and a Punch and Judy show.
This year’s fundraiser drew in crowds beyond the registered families, with donation buckets and a refreshments tent raising over £900 for the charity.
The organisers welcomed the wider community to take part in the festivities while ensuring registered families had full access to every attraction free of charge.
Charity chairman Roy Wright described the atmosphere as “fun and laughter all round and all day long”.
“The obvious delight of all who attended was well worth all of the time and effort put in,” he said.
“The day would not have been possible without the terrific help we had from so many helpers, in particular Grantham Disabled Children Society, and to them I say thank you very much.”
Founded 41 years ago as the Christopher Buckingham Appeal, the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund supports children across the area and hosts the annual event to offer families a joyful and inclusive day out.