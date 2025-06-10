Dozens of children with disabilities and life-threatening conditions enjoyed a day of celebration at the weekend.

The SUNday FUNday event in Wyndham Park, run by the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, provided free entertainment, food, and refreshments to children and their families.

Attractions ranged from vintage fairground rides and a land train to face painting, model tanks, exotic animals, and a Punch and Judy show.

Arina and Alisa Kulyk share a smile on the carousel. Photo: David Lowndes

This year’s fundraiser drew in crowds beyond the registered families, with donation buckets and a refreshments tent raising over £900 for the charity.

The organisers welcomed the wider community to take part in the festivities while ensuring registered families had full access to every attraction free of charge.

Charity chairman Roy Wright described the atmosphere as “fun and laughter all round and all day long”.

Families enjoying the Punch and Judy performance. Photo: David Lowndes

“The obvious delight of all who attended was well worth all of the time and effort put in,” he said.

“The day would not have been possible without the terrific help we had from so many helpers, in particular Grantham Disabled Children Society, and to them I say thank you very much.”

Luke George and Bob Johns ride the land train through the park. Photo: David Lowndes

Grantham Town Coun Bruce Wells with Marle and Denzil Ison, showing off their model tanks. Photo: David Lowndes

Balloon modeller Twistina with Henry and Sophia Pulfree-Blythe. Photo: David Lowndes

Twistopher keeps young visitors laughing with his lively performance. Photo: David Lowndes

Colin Kilbon and Ashley Frankish lend a hand with the attractions. Photo: David Lowndes

Children join entertainer Twistopher for some interactive fun. Photo: David Lowndes

Valerie Pearce, Ruby Chantry and Maisie Tarren enjoy a fairground ride. Photo: David Lowndes

A crowd gathers to enjoy the classic Punch and Judy show. Photo: David Lowndes

Children bouncing and playing on the inflatable castle. Photo: David Lowndes

Stacey Corfield-Wright with her leopard tortoise. Photo: David Lowndes

Founded 41 years ago as the Christopher Buckingham Appeal, the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund supports children across the area and hosts the annual event to offer families a joyful and inclusive day out.