Residents got into the spooky spirit for Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters were out, and pumpkins were decorated in Grantham as families enjoyed the spookiest night of the year on Friday (October 31).

The Meadows family once again showcased their artistic talents with their pumpkins.

Pumpkins carved by the Meadows family. Photo: Supplied

Dad Bugsy Meadows said: “We look forward to carving each year.

“As much as it’s lots of fun, it’s lovely to see and hear the reactions from trick-or-treaters and how much enjoyment they get from looking at them too.”

Bugsy carved ‘Happy Halloween’ and ‘Mrs Doubtfire’, while James, 17, did the spider, Edward, 12, did the werewolf, Mrs Meadows did the ‘chihuahua’, and Ben, 15, carved the skull, which was made from 23 individual lines of different thicknesses to give the impression of the skull.

The spider was carved by James Meadows, 17.

“Ben always chooses the most ambitious designs,” added Bugsy.

Mum May Toribio also sent in a spooky photo of daughter Tricia next to a massive skeleton on Hazelwood Drive.

Mrs Meadows carved the chihuahua.

The werewolf was carved by Edward Meadows, 12.

Mrs Doubtfire was carved by Bugsy Meadows

The skull was carved by Ben Meadows, 15.

May Toribio sent this photo of her daughter Tricia next to a rather tall spooky looking fellow on Hazelwood Drive.

