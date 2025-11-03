Grantham celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treaters and pumpkin displays
Residents got into the spooky spirit for Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters were out, and pumpkins were decorated in Grantham as families enjoyed the spookiest night of the year on Friday (October 31).
The Meadows family once again showcased their artistic talents with their pumpkins.
Dad Bugsy Meadows said: “We look forward to carving each year.
“As much as it’s lots of fun, it’s lovely to see and hear the reactions from trick-or-treaters and how much enjoyment they get from looking at them too.”
Bugsy carved ‘Happy Halloween’ and ‘Mrs Doubtfire’, while James, 17, did the spider, Edward, 12, did the werewolf, Mrs Meadows did the ‘chihuahua’, and Ben, 15, carved the skull, which was made from 23 individual lines of different thicknesses to give the impression of the skull.
“Ben always chooses the most ambitious designs,” added Bugsy.
Mum May Toribio also sent in a spooky photo of daughter Tricia next to a massive skeleton on Hazelwood Drive.
