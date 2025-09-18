Thousands of guests flocked to an historic estate at the weekend for a second annual weekend of music, crafts and fun.

Belton Estate welcomed almost 10,000 visitors last weekend for the second Belton Community Festival, marking a 40% increase on 2024 attendance.

The National Trust property offered free access for the weekend, allowing families and individuals to explore the historic house, gardens, and grounds.

Circus Starlight brought colour and energy to the festival arena. Photo: National Trust Images/Stuart Wilde Photography

Festival-goers sampled a wide range of local food, from Greek and Caribbean dishes to Indian cuisine, and browsed stalls featuring crafts, jewellery, artwork, sweets and more.

Visitors also engaged with community groups and charities, including Grantham Rivercare and Lincs Dog Training, learning about initiatives from rewilding projects to foster care.

Entertainment included performances by Circus Starlight, the band Ashen, Grantham School of Dancing, and the Bonnets and Breeches Regency Dance Society, delighting audiences across the estate’s arenas and stages.

The Bonnets and Breeches Regency Dance Society delighted audiences with historic routines. Photo: National Trust Images/Stuart Wilde Photography

A butterfly survey encouraged visitors to observe and record local wildlife, supporting the National Trust’s ongoing biodiversity work.

A spokesperson for Belton Estate, said: “The Festival… was the result of months of work throughout this year by Belton staff and volunteers.

“Visitors were able to visit the whole of the National Trust property for free and tasted delicious food from local caterers, treated themselves to amazing local crafts and goodies, learned about the fantastic work that charities and community groups are doing in the area, and enjoyed some brilliant performances in the arenas and on stage.”

Young performers from Grantham School of Dancing showcased their talents on stage. Photo: National Trust Images/Stuart Wilde Photography

Live music from Ashen kept crowds entertained across the weekend. Photo: National Trust Images/Stuart Wilde Photography

Families flocked to Belton Estate for the second community festival. Photo: National Trust Images/Stuart Wilde Photography

Festival-goers explored stalls and enjoyed free access to Belton House. Photo: National Trust Images/Stuart Wilde Photography

The festival was sponsored by Chef Abul, Be On TV UK, Lincolnshire County Council and the NT Leicester Association, with plans to return in 2026.