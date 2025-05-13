Families basked in the sunshine on Sunday, as a Gingerbread Festival returned with a lively mix of children’s races, community stalls and a surprise guest.

Organisers feel the festival, held at Dysart Park in Grantham, and run by the Dysart Park Events team, has quickly raised its profile as an event offering an affordable day out for families.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

This year’s highlight was the arrival of the Gingerbread Man himself, straight from Hawkens Gingerbread House, who proved a hit with children and adults alike.

He’s already set to return for next year’s festival on May 10, 2026.

Lydia Gallaher, chairperson of the Dysart Park Action Group and Events Group, said: “The day was a great success.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

“We are so grateful to the clubs, vendors and stallholders who supported the day again this year.”

The afternoon kicked off with the bumper parent and toddler race, which drew enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Every child who took part received a certificate, while winners were awarded medals and generous prizes from Hawkens Gingerbread.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

Thanks were given to Inspire+, who helped the festival grow again this year, and Francos Ices, who supported the event by donating medals and supplying food and ice cream, as well as GTS who provided first aid and Faith life Church for their help.

Grantham Town Football Club is among the groups already showing interest in joining next year’s event.

The day also highlighted ways for families to stay active year-round by getting involved with local clubs and organisations.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

Gingerbread Festival at Dysart Park, Grantham.

The Gingerbread Festival is just one of several events lined up at Dysart Park in the months ahead.

Upcoming dates include the Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 6, open-air theatre by The Pantaloons on Saturday, August 2, the Jazz Festival on Sunday, September 14, and the Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 14.