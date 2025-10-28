Experience a magical retelling of a Brothers Grimm classic this half-term.

Families are invited to the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Thursday (October 30), for a special performance of Hansel and Gretel by the award-winning Let’s All Dance ballet company.

The production adapts the classic fairytale, combining charm, suspense and fantasy with expressive music and staging to celebrate courage, family bonds and the power of love.

Step into the story: Hansel & Gretel comes alive at the Guildhall.

The 40-minute show begins at 2.30pm, with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £8 for children.

Lap tickets for babes in arms cost £1 and are available from the box office only.

Following the performance, a 30-minute post-show dance workshop takes place at 3.30pm, designed for children aged 4+, at £3.50 per child.

Spaces are limited to 30, and adults must accompany their children.