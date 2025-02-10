The owners of a trampoline park have said they are “heartbroken” after making the decision to close the business six years after saving it.

Gemma Rosling and her family took over Jump Revolution in Springfield Business Park, Grantham, in February 2019 and have run the family-friendly space for six years.

However, in a social media post today (Monday, February 10), they announced its permanent closure, citing challenges in the leisure industry and the difficulty of sustaining the business.

Jump Revolution was taken over by Gemma and her family in 2019. Photo: Jump Revolution Facebook

“This decision, though necessary, is undeniably one of the saddest moments we have faced,” they said.

“After many years of serving our community in the leisure industry, we have found ourselves in a position that we never anticipated, and it is with profound sadness that we take this step.

“The landscape of the leisure industry has changed dramatically, and many of us have felt the impacts of these changes.

“Just like so many others, we have faced challenges that have made it increasingly difficult to continue operating.

“Despite our best efforts to adapt and innovate, we can no longer sustain our business in this environment.”

They expressed heartfelt gratitude to their loyal customers and staff.

Gemma told LincsOnline that covid played a part, but the main issue was the cost of living’s impact on the leisure industry.

“It’s a luxury, not a necessity. Taking your children out at the weekend costs money, and unfortunately, people don’t have the disposable income anymore… we’re all struggling, and overheads are getting no cheaper,” she said.

She explained that the business had kept prices lower than they were eight years ago to try and attract more people but, in the end, could not make it work, even during peak seasons such as winter.

“People just haven’t got that money to spend, which is understandable, but it’s heartbreaking at the same time,” said Gemma.

Proud to have lasted six years despite challenges like the pandemic, Gemma called her journey “challenging but rewarding”.

“We’ve watched children come here from toddlers to getting ready to go to high school,” she said.

“We’ve seen parents coming back time and time again… we’ve watched the children of Grantham grow throughout the years.”

Jump has also done its best to support local organisations, including Grantham Disabled Children’s Society, with 30 children among those attending the last available session at the venue.

“They are amazing, they’ve supported us very regularly throughout everything. They didn’t know yesterday was our last session but it ended on a high with 30 children in there using it for the final time,” said Gemma.

The business closed its booking system earlier this month, with no bookings taken after Sunday, February 9.

Gemma wanted to “close the doors as morally and respectfully as we could”.

The business’s small team of staff is also being supported, with Gemma promising to help them find work in the future, including three students currently concentrating on their A-levels.

“We are a family with our staff; our ethos always was that it was family-run. We are literally a family, all of us,” said Gemma, who ran the business with her husband Paul, and brother-in-law Kerr Dickson.

They celebrated their third anniversary under new ownership in February 2022 and continued to run special events annually, including Christmas shopping events featuring giant snow globes and other festive activities.