A town church will transform into a haven for beer lovers.

Grantham will host the Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival at St Wulfram’s Church from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25.

The three-day event is organised jointly by Camra and the parish church, offering a wide selection of drinks and entertainment.

Explore over 72 cask ales and 28 ciders at the Land of Hops and Glory festival.

Festival-goers can enjoy 72 cask ales, ten live keg beers, 28 ciders, mead, cocktails, and alcohol-free options.

Tickets vary for CAMRA members, non-members, and groups, with a three-day pass available for those wanting full access,

Visitors may purchase a 2025 festival glass for use with tokens or bring their own lined glasses.

Visitors sitting down, catching up and enjoying a beer at last year’s event.

Entertainment runs every evening and throughout Saturday, with hot food available.

The church welcomes children and dogs, provided they are well behaved and controlled.

Sessions run midday to 11pm on Thursday and Friday and midday to 10pm on Saturday, giving attendees ample time to explore the wide range of drinks and enjoy the historic 1,000-year-old church setting.

Organisers remind visitors to drink responsibly while savouring the diverse offerings.