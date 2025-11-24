Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, it’s almost time for panto, and this year’s show promises dazzling scenery, spectacular costumes and hilarious jokes.

Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre is set to host its annual festive pantomime with the return of Snow White, produced in partnership with Polka Dot Pantomimes.

Grantham’s favourite Dame, John Highton, will star as Nurse Nelly in his 11th Guildhall pantomime, supported by a full principal cast and professional dancers.

Mirror, mirror on the wall… Grantham’s Snow White is back!

From the forest to the stage, magic and mischief abound in the classic tale of a princess, seven dwarfs and a poisoned apple.

Audiences can enjoy performances from Saturday, November 29, through to Sunday, January 4, including matinees and evening shows throughout the festive period.

Following last year’s record-breaking performances, plenty of audience participation for all ages will leave you wishing for more.

So bite into the fun—there’s no poisoned apple here—as the fairest laughs in the land are guaranteed.

Accessibility remains a priority, with a relaxed performance on Saturday, December 13, at 10.30am, and a BSL-interpreted show on Friday, January 2, at 6.30pm.

Tickets start at £19 (£17.50 concessions), with family and group deals available. Wheelchair spaces are located at the front of the theatre and must be booked via the box office.

Schools can also book dedicated performances at £9 per ticket, with every 11th ticket free. Lap tickets for babies under two are available for £1 each.

Seats are expected to sell quickly, and the Guildhall advises early booking to avoid disappointment.