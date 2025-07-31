Residents can enjoy an afternoon of summer fun while supporting good causes at an upcoming summer fete.

Held on Sunday, August 3, from midday to 4pm on Allington Gardens Green, the Allington Gardens Summer Fete will raise money for St Barnabas Hospice and the gardens fund.

Visitors can expect live music from Maggie, a barbecue, free refreshments, a tombola, raffle, craft stalls and a cake competition judged at midday.

Organisers encourage people to bring their own chair – and even alcohol – to relax and enjoy the day.

Anyone with tombola contributions can call 07776 348905 or 07724 877714, or email thegardensng32@gmail.com.

For general queries, residents are asked to speak to a committee member or use the same email.