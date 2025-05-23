Discover science and magic with ‘The Magical Mr West’ at Grantham Guildhall
Families looking for an entertaining and educational outing this May half-term can look forward to ‘Adventures in Science’ at a town stage.
From 2pm on Wednesday, May 28, at Grantham Guildhall, ‘The Magical Mr West,’ one half of the popular magic duo Morgan and West, will take audiences on a thrilling scientific journey.
The show, suitable for ages 6 and up, will feature Mr West and his sidekick, Crowbert, a cartoon crow, as they explore scientific principles through magic, fun experiments, and plenty of silliness.
The duo will explore the fundamental principles of scientific enquiry, covering everything from supersonic speediness to malicious misinformation.
With tickets priced at £12 for adults and £8 for children, the one-hour show promises to delight all ages with its mix of logic and levity.