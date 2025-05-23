Families looking for an entertaining and educational outing this May half-term can look forward to ‘Adventures in Science’ at a town stage.

From 2pm on Wednesday, May 28, at Grantham Guildhall, ‘The Magical Mr West,’ one half of the popular magic duo Morgan and West, will take audiences on a thrilling scientific journey.

The show, suitable for ages 6 and up, will feature Mr West and his sidekick, Crowbert, a cartoon crow, as they explore scientific principles through magic, fun experiments, and plenty of silliness.

Want to see science come to life? Don’t miss Mr West’s fun-filled show at Grantham Guildhall.

The duo will explore the fundamental principles of scientific enquiry, covering everything from supersonic speediness to malicious misinformation.

With tickets priced at £12 for adults and £8 for children, the one-hour show promises to delight all ages with its mix of logic and levity.