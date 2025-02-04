Free cinema tickets are being offered to people for an exclusive screening of a family film.

Escapes, a National Lottery funded project aimed to encourage more people into cinemas, is offering free tickets to people to see The Sloth Lane - an animated tale about a family of sloths that move to the big city - on Sunday, February 9.

The tickets will be made available to independent cinemas, including in: the Savoy cinema in Boston, the Parkway cinema in Cleethorpes, the Savoy cinema in Grantham, the Playhouse cinema in Louth and the Loewen cinema in Mablethorpe.

A speedy sloth named Laura and her kooky family move to the big city in their rusted old food truck, hoping to make their business a success.

A coming-of-age tale that the whole family will love, the movie reminds the audience to appreciate the delicious, funny and wonderful parts of life, and to ‘season’ the moment.

The film will be broadcast on a Sunday matinee, making it a perfect Sunday afternoon out for all of the family.

Escapes is offering families free tickets for up to two adults and three children for each booking.

This will be the first time the film will be shown, ahead of its official release date on Friday, February 14.

Since February 2024, the initiative has welcomed more than 65,000 people across the UK to discover a range of independent films.

Tickets are available at escapes.cinematik.app.