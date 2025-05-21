An inclusive family fun day event will be brightening up the next bank holiday weekend.

Grantham Town Football Club will be hosting a special fun day, on Monday, May 26, at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium.

From 10am to 3pm, visitors will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities and entertainment.

The stocks will return for a Grantham Disabled Children's Society bank holiday funday event. Photo: Grantham Disabled Children's Society Information, Facebook.

There will be over 30 stalls to browse, bouncy castles and rides, face painting, football competitions, cheerleading, tombolas, food vans, and more.

The event will be free to enter, but will also act as a fundraiser for Grantham Disabled Children's Society, a charity which provides support for families with disabled children in the area.

A few brave souls may also be willing to put themselves in the firing line and wet for a good cause by volunteering to place themselves in stocks

The site is wheelchair friendly and inclusive.