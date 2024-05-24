Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham Disabled Children’s Society to hold bank holiday fun day

By Katie Green
Published: 11:52, 24 May 2024
 | Updated: 11:57, 24 May 2024

A bank holiday fun day will raise money for a children’s society.

Grantham Disabled Children’s Society is hosting the family-fun day on Monday, May 27 from 10am until 3pm at Grantham Town Football Club.

Visitors will be treated to live music, animals, face painters, axe throwing, inflatables and much more.

Grantham Disabled Children's Society will be hosting the event at Grantham Town Football Club.
Food and drink will also be on offer, as well as an ice cream van for those with a sweet tooth.

The day will also see GDCS members complete their final 1km of their 1km a day throughout May challenge.

This challenge has seen the children walk, run or swim each day to raise money for GDCS.

GDCS is a parent-led voluntary society that supports families in the local and surrounding area who have children with disabilities.

