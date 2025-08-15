A high-society wedding was made even more magical with antique horse-drawn carriages — thanks to a Vale of Belvoir based business.

D K Carriage Horses, run by husband and wife team Danny and Sarah Kendle, has been operating from Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir for 12 years, providing horse and carriage services for weddings, funerals, and other events.

Recently, the family business helped make the wedding day dreams of Lady Violet Manners and William James Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount Garnock, come true by providing horses to pull the Viscount’s family carriages — and the equines made it into Vogue thanks to the wedding day snaps.

D K Carriage Horses' team pulling an antique carriage provided by the mother of the groom, Diana Lindesay-Bethune, Countess of Lindsay. Photo: D K Carriage Horses

The pair tied the knot on July 12 at St Mary the Virgin Church in Bottesford, the parish church associated with the Manners family’s Belvoir Castle estate since the 16th Century, as per tradition.

D K Carriage Horses provided horses for the event — a team of four black horses, a pair of greys, plus a single horse for the 'going away' — which drew antique carriages provided by the mother of the groom, Diana Lindesay-Bethune, Countess of Lindsay.

Sarah said: “The antique carriages were beautiful, we looked after them and provided the team of horses. It took a lot of work — it was a huge event for us.

D K Carriage Horses helped bring Lady Violet Manners and William James Lindesay-Bethune, Viscount Garnock's magical wedding day to life. Photo: D K Carriage Horses

The antique carriage which was used at the wedding, and has been passed down the Chamberlayne-Macdonald family line. Photo: D K Carriage Horses

“It was a beautiful wedding, it was amazing to be involved in it.

“Our horses are family to us, we are very proud of them. On the day they were perfectly behaved, there was so many people but they weren’t phased at all.”

The business found itself providing horses for the high society wedding as the Countess of Lindsay wanted the family’s tradition of using the carriages to continue and so contacted The Coaching Club to find someone who could support this.

Danny, having previously been a head coach with the cavalry while in the Army, is a member of The Coaching Club. As D K Carriage Horses is also based just two miles from Belvoir Castle — the bride’s family seat — they were chosen to provide horses for the occasion and for Danny to drive the coach.

“The Countess told the story of one of the coaches, the main one the bride and groom went in,” Sarah added.

The wedding carriage. Photo: D K Carriage Horses

“In the war the Canadian troops moved into the family’s home, and all of the carriages were damaged except this one.

“The family hid it in the woods and it survived the war, and then they had it restored in 1963 and brought back into use in 1964.”

As well as pulling the Chamberlayne-Macdonald family’s coaches for the high-society wedding, D K Carriage Horses troop of nine Dutch Gelderlanders and Hungarian Lippizaners also pull the business’ own carriages.

These include two elegant Landau carriages, and two horse-drawn hearses for funerals.

The business also caters to proms, carriage rides, and private hire.