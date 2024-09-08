A family company that grew from a garage start-up to a leading insurer is celebrating 30 years.

Grantham-based insurer Mark Bates Ltd was incorporated on July 7, 1994, after a personal experience with his mother’s insurance.

Mark and Simon Oakes spotted a market gap after providing insurance for other products.

Staff celebrated the milestone at a birthday party last week. Photo: Supplied

Mark’s mother needed care after a car accident, and the insurance offered was unsatisfactory.

Instead, he decided to start his own insurance company to provide better service and coverage.

Over the years, Mark Bates Ltd has expanded while maintaining local ties.

The company, which employs nearly 100 people from the Grantham area, prides itself on providing end-to-end service, from policy creation to claims handling, all managed in-house.

This approach has earned them high ratings on Trustpilot, with nearly 10,000 reviews.

To celebrate, the company is hosting events, including a staff celebration held on Friday, and a larger event in September.

“When I started the company in 1994, working out of a small garage in Gonerby, I aimed to offer customers the service I never received from other insurers.

“Tenacity and determination were key to our early success.

“Today, with 80 staff and a diverse range of insurance policies, I am humbled by our journey.

“Our story shows that with grit and hard work, anything is possible.

“Moving forward, I will take on the role of CEO, guiding an experienced board to achieve our ambition of becoming a household name.

“Supporting local workers, businesses, and charities remains a passion, and we aim to give back to the community in meaningful ways."

Greg Morris, marketing and engagement manager, and Alex Wade, sales director, recently discussed the company’s journey and future plans.

“Our backbone is niche products,” said Greg. We started with mobility scooters, equipment, and insurance for carers

“Today, we’re branching out into home and travel insurance.”

The company is committed to evolving to meet client needs.

The founding inspiration remains central to their ethos of a personal touch.

“We treat our customers like family, ensuring they receive the best possible service,” Greg added.

“We want to thank our employees and their families, who have been instrumental in our success,” he added.

Mark Bates Ltd is focused on innovation and community support.

They recently launched a smartphone app for easier policy management and are currently developing a business support initiative in Grantham.

The scheme will see customers receive discounts at local establishments.

Despite its national reach, the company stays rooted in Grantham.

“We support local events like the Grantham Business Awards and the church’s beer festival,” Alex said.

“Our goal is to continue growing while giving back to the community that helped us thrive.”

As the company looks ahead, it aims to become a household name across the UK.

“Our mission is to uphold exceptional customer service while expanding our reach,” said Alex.

“We’re excited for the next 30 years.”