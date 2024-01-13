John Fowler, born in 1822 at Tattershall, moved to Grantham in about 1840 with his wife Susanna and young daughter Fanny, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

They lived on Globe Yard and he worked as a coachman. By 1858, he was working at the Blue Ram Tap on Westgate, and by the time of the 1861 census, was living at 10 Westgate, and called a higgler (a person who travels around selling small items) and tap keeper.

In spring 1872 he was the licence holder of the Blue Anchor Inn and later of the Woolpack Inn and Blue Horse Inn.

The Anchor Inn in Westgate.

The licence of the 12-roomed Blue Anchor Inn was transferred to Henry Richardson in April 1872. Henry worked as both a publican and blacksmith to raise his large family. He continued as licensee for 21 years, before transferring the licence to his son William.

Westgate, where the Anchor Inn used to be.

Henry died in 1914, when his wife Elizabeth took over the running of the Blue Anchor.

The inn continued until it was converted to a shop in 1962.