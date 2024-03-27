The family of a woman have paid tribute to her after the man convicted of her murder was jailed for over 30 years.

Richard Basson, 45, has been sentenced today (Wednesday, March 27) to over 30 years in prison for the murder of Carrie Slater. The 37-year-old, who grew up in Grantham, was shot in the head at her home in Kings Road, Long Clawson, on September 21 of last year.

Carrie’s family have paid tribute to their “beloved daughter, sister and auntie”.

Carrie Slater

A family spokesperson added: “There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t think of Carrie.

“We can’t put into words how we’re feeling and we’re still grieving for her.

“We’re pleased justice has been done and as a family, we can start to heal.

“We are grateful to the support we’ve received from friends and loved ones since Carrie was taken from us, but we know that nothing we say or do will bring her back.”

Richard Basson.

Emergency services were called to the couple’s Kings Road home just before 6.45pm on September 21 after Basson made a 999 phone call in which he said Carrie had been “stabbed in the face with a pool cue”.

In the 999 call, Basson claimed he “didn’t mean to stab her” and she “walked straight into it with her head down”.

On arrival, officers found Carrie with significant injuries to her head in a bedroom of the home.

While she received treatment, Basson stayed outside the bungalow and refused to co-operate with Leicestershire Police officers.

However, he did say he was responsible for causing her injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following the arrest, officers conducted a routine search of the bungalow and found a self-loading pistol and four rounds of ammunition – two live and two spent – in the back garden.

After arriving at hospital, Carrie underwent scans and it became clear her injuries were caused by a gunshot wound.

Carrie Slater.

She was placed on life support and two days later on September 23, it was withdrawn and she was pronounced dead.

Basson, who remained in custody, was further arrested on suspicion of her murder. He was charged the following day.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, was the senior investigating officer.

She said: “My thoughts and condolences go out to Carrie’s family and loved ones, who I know are still struggling to come to terms with their loss and understand why Carrie was killed.

“Only Basson knows why he killed a woman he claimed to love.

“He’s never explained his actions. He’s never shown any remorse for killing another person.”