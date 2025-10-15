Tributes have been paid to a woman who was the “life and soul of the party” and who was “loved by everyone” following her alleged murder.

Tracie Guy, 54, was found injured at an address in Beck Gardens, Grantham, on Friday (October 10), but she sadly died despite the efforts of emergency services.

Officers have since launched an appeal for witnesses or footage of the street between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday.

A photo of Tracie Guy, of Grantham, released by Lincolnshire Police with permission from her family.

In a statement released by Lincolnshire Police, her family said "Tracie was the life and soul of the party, everyone's Auntie Tracie; mad as a box of frogs.

“You definitely knew she was there when you walked into the room.

“Tracie was loved by everyone and she will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends."

Police found Tracie Guy with life threatening injuries at a property in Beck Gardens, Grantham PHOTO: RSM Photography

A 42-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.

He has been recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.

No further arrests or charges have yet been made.

Police in Beck Gardens, Grantham PHOTO: RSM Photography

Following confirmation of her name, a number of people took to social media to pay tribute to her.

Sharon Wakefield said: “RIP Tracie Guy, such a lovely person inside and out. You will be sadly missed by many.”

Clare Slater said: “RIP Tracie. Always had time to talk whenever I saw you. Fly high, beautiful.”

A helicopter at the scene PHOTO: RSM Photography

Abraham Vaid said: “Used to live next door to Tracie and her wonderful family in Colne Court many, many years ago. RIP Tracie. Condolences to her family, especially Joanne.”

Jackie Sylvia said: “RIP Tracie, heart of gold.”

Gina Robertson said: “RIP Tracie. Was only talking to you a few days ago. So sad. Condolences to her family.”

Dawn Marie said: “So, so sorry to all Tracie's family. RIP Tracie, another friend gone. Known Tracie for many years.”

Michelli McGurgan said: “We were inseparable from primary to middle of secondary school. You didn't deserve to go this terrible way. RIP Tracie.”

Joanne Tennick said: “So sad, thinking of all her family and loved ones. RIP TG. I’ll miss our little chats — one in a million.”

Debbie Paddison said: “Omg! I’ve known Tracie for many years. I’m absolutely shocked. RIP Tracie.”

Faith Redmile said: “No one deserves to have their life taken away. My thoughts are with her friends and family.”

Caroline Porter said: “I went to Walton with Tracie. My thoughts are with her family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss.”

Hayley Tinker said: “It didn’t seem real seeing it. Now, seeing her name makes it even harder to believe.”

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Rimmer, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time.

“We are grateful for the support of the community as we complete our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this sad death.

“I am appealing for information that will help and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Beck Gardens between 4.20pm and 5pm on Friday, October 10.

“I would also ask that anyone who has recorded doorbell footage, CCTV, dashcam footage, etc., gets in touch; it may have captured useful evidence.”

Anyone who does have information, was in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm, or has recorded video footage is asked to contact the investigation team by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk