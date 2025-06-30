A fundraiser has been launched in a bid to give a father with terminal cancer the chance to make one final trip to Australia to visit his eldest son before time runs out.

Wayne Harrison, 60, lives in Great Gonerby with his wife, Amanda.

He has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable cancer, and is now undergoing palliative chemotherapy.

Wayne Harrison says he wants to make “special memories” with his son. Photo: Supplied

His son, Dan Harrison, who emigrated to Cairns last year, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the journey.

“The diagnosis hit us hard, but his positive outlook has helped us cope. He’s always approached things head-on and taught us to find humour where we can – that mindset has made it easier for all of us to mentally prepare for what lies ahead,” he said.

“My dad was incredibly supportive, even though I was hesitant about moving so far away while he was unwell.

Dan Harrison hopes to show his father the life he’s built in Australia. Photo: Supplied

“He told me, ‘You can’t put your life on hold, waiting for the end of mine,’ – and that gave me the courage to take the leap.”

Wayne’s condition makes travel insurance too costly, putting the trip out of reach.

Dan said: “This trip is so important because I want my dad to see the life I’ve built here, and to give him one last escape – a chance to forget about hospital appointments, work, and the constant stress he deals with daily.”

Wayne’s illness marks another chapter in a life of resilience and service.

Born in Grantham in 1964, he attended Boys’ Central School and later worked in the security industry in London before training as a psychotherapist.

He returned to Grantham to raise five children and now has six grandchildren.

In 2012, he launched the Grantham Car Boot Market at the railway station, running it for a decade to support the town.

He later moved into the welfare-to-work industry, helping people with health challenges return to employment.

In 2005, Wayne also made a name for himself when he appeared on Stars In Their Eyes as country singer Don Williams.

He later performed at a number of civic and charity events in Grantham.

Despite undergoing two stem cell transplants, Wayne’s condition has worsened.

Despite diabetes, COPD, thrombosis and pneumonia, he still works full-time on a local work and health programme.

Wayne said: “My family understands my time is limited, but we focus on making the most of the time I have left.

“I would love to see the life Daniel’s created there.

“More importantly, I want to make some special memories with our boy. I’ve never had the opportunity to visit Australia, so this trip would be incredibly meaningful.”

This would be his first and only trip to Australia, where Dan hopes to show him the Great Barrier Reef, the Daintree Rainforest, and other memorable sights.

The fundraiser has already gained support from friends, family, and the wider community.

To support Wayne’s journey, visit the GoFundMe campaign at: https://gofund.me/6bff6ce4

“It’s not just about saying goodbye – it’s about making memories,” said Dan.