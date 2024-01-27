A family estate agency is moving to a bigger office in the town centre next month.

Secure My Sale, based in a shared office in Westgate, Grantham, opened in 2020 after Jason Lee wanted to open his own agency after working in the industry for 25 years.

Since starting, Jason has been joined by his daughter who wanted to go into the industry after her A-levels, his son Mitchell who is studying a junior estate agency apprenticeship and his nephew Morgan who also assists in running the business.

Jason Lee, who owns Secure My Sale.

The business is now upsizing and moving to London Road after a shop became available.

Jason said: “I really liked the location and had great past memories of the location with my grandma working in the old Kirby’s Fish and Chip Shop and my father running the pool club which was situated on the old football ground.

“It felt like a perfect location and an opportunity not to be missed.”

Jason Lee with his daughter Connie.

Left to right: Mitchell Lee, Jason Lee and Morgan Lee.

Ahead of the move, Jason said he feels “nervous” but is also full of “excitement”.

He added: “We have been successful in what we have done, so it really gives us the chance to show more Grantham customers that we are here to assist them in what they want from an estate agency by continuing to deliver the best service.

“With all of the team being born in Grantham, we certainly can relate to our customers and know what a special place this is to live.”

Last year, the agency won two All-Agents Gold awards for sales estate agents in Grantham.

As it looks ahead to the rest of the year, Jason hopes it is one of “growth”.

Left to right: Morgan Lee, Jason Lee and Mitchell Lee.

He added: “We are looking to increase the business too with offering more services to customers including bigger property auction opportunities and looking at the rental market later in the year to enable us to have that one stop shop on London Road.”

For its first five customers, Jason is offering a fixed fee of £950 and on completion of a sale, he will donate £150 of that to a local charity.

Secure My Sale’s new branch is due to open on Thursday (February 1).