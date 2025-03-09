A family-run garage is celebrating after its hard work earned national recognition at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

Bear and Bee Garage on Ruston Road in Grantham has been named Independent Garage of the Year at the 2025 Car Aftermarket Trader (CAT) Awards, held at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

Russ Houlden, co-owner, expressed pride in the recognition.

Bear and Bee Garage recognised at 2025 Car Aftermarket Trader Awards in Manchester. Photo: Supplied

"Winning this award is a dream come true," he said.

“It reflects the passion and effort our team puts into every job. We are grateful to our loyal customers and the local community for their continued support."

Co-owner Robyn Houlden also shared her appreciation, saying: "This award is not just for us but for all our customers who trust us with their vehicles.

Co-owners Russ and Robyn shared their pride after winning Independent Garage of the Year at CAT Awards. Photo: Supplied

“It motivates us to maintain our high standards and continue offering the best service possible to our customers.”

The win adds to a string of successes, including Best Newcomer of the Year at the 2024 British Independent Garage Awards.

The CAT Awards, celebrating excellence in the automotive aftermarket, attracted over 200 professionals.

Bear and Bee Garage was nominated for several categories alongside other businesses, including EU Linco in Grantham.

The business, named after Robyn and Russ’s parents, opened in November 2023.