A family-run soap business has opened a shop, bringing handmade bath products to town.

Funky Soap, run by Karen, Mike, and Simon Cotton, opened in the George Shopping Centre in Grantham on January 24.

Son Simon began selling soaps and bath bombs at Leicester Market in 2017.

A family-run soap business has opened a new shop in Grantham’s George Centre. Photo: Funky Soap

They opened a Leicester shop but unfortunately it closed during the pandemic and the business moved online.

After a tough period, the family returned to market stalls before opening their Grantham shop.

“All our bath bombs, soaps, and wax melts are made on-site, and we carefully source our ingredients to be animal cruelty-free,” Karen said.

Karen Cotton with Grantham Town Council ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind). Photo: Supplied

Customer favourites include soap sponges and fizzy bath bombs, all handmade on-site.

The family said Grantham was the perfect location for their shop.

“We had looked at opening a shop again, and after looking around, Grantham stood out as the place to be,” Karen said.

Handmade soaps, bath bombs, and wax melts now available at new town centre shop. Photo: Funky Soap

“We live close by in the village of Leadenham, so Grantham was our first choice.”

Their store offers an expanding range of candles, wax melts, and seasonal gift sets.

Funky Soap regularly adds new fragrances and seasonal gifts, like Valentine's boxes.

The shop offers bath treats, homewares, and gifts, all made with care. Photo: Funky Soap

In addition to its bath and body products, Funky Soap also offers a curated selection of homewares and clothing lines, making it a one-stop shop for unique and thoughtful gifts.

Coun Charmaine Morgan, Grantham ambassador, welcomed Funky Soap’s arrival and highlighted the importance of supporting independent retailers.

“It is important that we back our retailers who have made such a financial and emotional commitment to our town,” she said.

Funky Soap is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.