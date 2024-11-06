The family of a man killed in a collision on the A17 last week have paid tribute to their ‘courageous’ son.

Shah Muhammad, 37, sadly died following a collision on the A17 near to Leadenham on Friday (November 1).

His family have now released a statement and described him as courageous and having a pure heart “with pure intentions”.

Shah Muhammad. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“Shah Muhammad was a son of a soldier. He was a great son to his mother,” the tribute read, “Men are what their mothers made them.

“His work ethic, his smile, his laugh was unmatched in this world. He was courageous and forgiving. His heart was pure with pure intentions. Words can’t describe such a man.”

Lincolnshire Police have renewed their appeal for information relating to the collision, which occurred just after 2pm and involved a silver Seat Alhambra and an HGV.

Investigators in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have any dashcam that is relevant to the enquiry, to email sciuinvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 284 of November 1.