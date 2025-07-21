A football fan has created a 92-page tribute to mark his town club’s 75th anniversary and historic promotion.

Tony Marchant, 70, of the Cherry Orchard area in Grantham, has lived in the town for more than 30 years after moving from Melton Mowbray.

He became a supporter of Harrowby United two years ago, after attending a memorial match for his friend Danny Walsh.

Tony Marchant compiles match reports, photos and club history in his new book. Photo: Supplied

Since then, Tony has grown close to fellow supporters and decided to begin the book at the start of the 2024/25 season, inspired by the team’s promotion to the UCL Premier Division North in 2024.

“I felt they deserved some recognition of what they had achieved, and for the skill and cheerful attitude of the players despite the results of some of the games,” he said.

The book includes the club’s history, committee members, signed player photos, match reports from every game last season and more.

Proceeds from the book will support the club’s future development. Photo: Supplied

It is available to pre-order at £15, with all proceeds going towards supporting Harrowby United’s ongoing development.

“There’s no profit to me or the club itself,” said Tony.

He thanked those who helped compile the book, including those who contributed match reports and data.

“I hope I have done them justice,” he said.

Tony hopes the publication will shine a light on the club, which he believes still flies under the radar for many Grantham residents.

“I don’t feel many people appreciate what Harrowby United have to offer,” he added.

“Hopefully this will have them visiting out of curiosity – do people realise they are there?”

The project has already received a warm reception from the club’s chairman and supporters.

A formal presentation is planned, though details remain under wraps at this time.

Pre-orders can be made by contacting Tony on 07378 767980, with books printed once sufficient demand is confirmed.