Resurfacing works that are costing more than £300,000 will be delayed — thanks to issues with Victorian pipework.

Works costing £305,000 along Stamford Street and Victoria Street in Grantham, which began on Wednesday (May 15), will go on longer than expected as main water pipes and iron pipes under the surface have broken.

Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and councillor for Grantham west, said: “Our crews found that the Victorian iron water pipes under the road had failed when the top layer of old surface material was removed, ahead of the improved new surface layers being put in.

Works along Victoria Street and Stamford Street in Grantham face delays. Photo: RSM Photography

“One water main and the iron pipes it served were broken meaning that, as soon as this was identified, we could alert Anglian Water who are on-site currently working on the issue with the water system.

“Whilst this is far from ideal, and will extend the amount of time we’re on-site bringing the improvements to Victoria Street and Stamford Street, the delay and subsequent digging-up of the surrounding soil now gives us the chance to add in more additional drainage.

The current state of a Grantham street. Photo: RSM Photography

“This was something we previously wouldn’t be able to do with the original resurfacing plan.

“By immediately taking the chance to get this option of extra improvements fed into the work programme so quickly, we can now bring another benefit to these streets with improved drainage in place alongside the much-improved road surface.

Works along Victoria Street and Stamford Street in Grantham face delays. Photo: RSM Photography

“As soon as Anglian Water has completed its repair work, we will then know how long the new programme of drainage and resurfacing will take.

“We will let everyone affected know these details as soon as possible.

Works costing £305,000 were initially supposed to be finished by May 31. Photo: RSM Photography

“We wanted to get in and out of the roads here as quickly as we can, to keep disruption down to the minimum. This news about the aged iron pipes is far from ideal, but we will get on with our work as rapidly as these circumstances allow.

“I’d very much like to thank everyone involved for their patience and understanding in this matter.”

The current state of Victoria Street in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

No traffic management has been in place for the works this week as they were deemed as “minor”.

What do you think? Let us know your views in the comments below…