A drinks company’s famous elderflower fields are to be featured in a new TV documentary narrated by Michael Palin.

The first episode of The Secret Life of Trees is set to air on Channel 5 tomorrow (Friday, July 25) and Bottesford-based Belvoir Farm will have a starring spot.

The series follows the incredible lives of trees – from their beginning as tiny seeds through to old aged giants — revealing their secrets and history.

Filming took place in Belvoir Farm’s elderflower fields. Photo provided: Imogen Driscoll.

Belvoir Farm’s episode will focus on the important role that hedgerows play in the UK’s natural environment — including the surprising way in which the key cordial ingredient of elderflower is pollinated.

Instead of bees, tiny bugs called Thrips pollinate elderflowers, and ecologist Connor Butler visited Belvoir Farm’s 60-acre organic plantation during the episode to explain how these little insects help the flowers grow by feeding on their pollen.

“While many of us squirm at the thought of insects, they play an essential role in all of our lives,” said Connor. “With around a third of the food and drink we consume requiring insects as part of its production.

“Elderflowers have an unusual approach compared to most other plants, relying mostly on Thrips — tiny insects no bigger than a full stop.

“It was a great joy to spend a day filming at Belvoir Farm, especially as someone who loves insects.

“I was pleasantly surprised by how much nature I saw on the farm, from solitary bees to longhorn beetles and butterflies.”

Ecologist Connor Butler who visited Belvoir Farm’s elderflower fields for the programme. Photo provided: Imogen Driscoll.

Footage for the programme was shot during Belvoir Farm’s annual elderflower harvest in June, and filmed pickers from the community who were gathering flowers at the time.

Company managing director, Pev Manners, gave the film crew a tour of the fields and explained how the business relies on local people to help with the harvest.

“Each year we ask members of the community to help us pick the elderflowers by hand,” says Pev.

“It’s a short window when the flowers are at their best and getting them picked and processed quickly is key to making our cordial taste as fresh as it does.”

Farm manager at Belvoir Farm Keith Challen with ecologist Connor Butler. Photo provided: Belvoir Farm.

Belvoir Farm pays local pickers by the kilo and many families and individuals from the area take part each year.

The elderflowers are collected, weighed, and turned into the brand’s popular Elderflower Cordial, with 2.8m bottles and 6m cans sold each year

“We’re the only drinks company I know of that still makes elderflower drinks the proper way — using real, freshly picked flowers, not artificial flavourings,” Pev continues.

“It’s a once-a-year harvest that lasts just a few weeks and during peak season we see up to two to three tonnes of elderflowers coming through the doors every day, all hand-picked by the local community.

“The whole team is completely obsessed with getting it right. We wait all year for the flowers to bloom — and then we bottle the moment.”

The Secret Life of Trees will air this Friday on Channel 5 at 9pm, and will be available to catch up on the My5 website.