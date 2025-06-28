A therapy farm has unveiled a rustic new kitchen to boost its work after backing from a local Rotary group.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary has helped complete a new kitchen at Willow Farm Equine Assisted Therapy CIC by donating a brand new oven.

The farm, which uses horses to support mental health and learning, operates from a static caravan and had been working to transform its kitchen into a usable space.

Pictured, left to right: Andre Finney, Chloe Rollings, President Praf Patel, Debrah Wyle and Ollie. Photo: Supplied

Rotary members joined the effort by removing the old fittings, supporting fundraising events, and covering the cost of a new oven.

This week, members enjoyed tea in the finished rustic kitchen, which they described as “warm and welcoming”.

“We knew we wanted to support this incredible space however we could,” said Irvin Metcalf, Rotary treasurer.

A new oven and warm smiles – Willow Farm’s kitchen is ready! Photo: Supplied

“We’re proud to have played a small part in something so special.”

The kitchen will allow Willow Farm to offer food to those taking part in its therapy and education programmes.