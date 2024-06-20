An alpaca centre has welcomed six new arrivals into the world.

J and J Alpacas, Dry Doddington, have a whole host of new faces at the centre after the birth of a number of baby alpacas — known as cria.

Manager Jess Stanger said: “We’re expecting a possible 18 in total. They’ll be birthing until about the end of July.

J and J Alpacas has welcomed six cria so far. Photo: J and J Alpacas

“It’s a really lovely time of year.”

Each alpaca mum and her cria have a naming theme, including designer brands in the case of Prada and baby Gucci, Welsh names for Morgan and baby Bryn, and sweet treats for Alaska and Cookie.

Visitors are also in with a chance of seeing a cria born for themselves — which are much cleaner than some other animals, Jess explained — as alpacas give birth in the daytime.

Cookie. Photo: J and J Alpacas

Rafferty. Photo: J and J Alpacas

Currently the births are happening between 8am and 1pm, with 10am to 11am the best opportunity for lucky visitors to catch a glimpse.

““We’ve had quite a few visitors see a birth this year,” Jess added.

Gucci. Photo: J and J Alpacas

The alpaca centre’s coffee shop also overlooks the mum and baby paddock, so there is even more opportunity to see the newborns play while tucking into cake and coffee.

The centre now has over 100 alpacas on the farm, having begun their journey with just four back in 2005.