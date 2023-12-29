A man who has dedicated decades of his life to farming has been recognised with an Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Growing up in London and having never stepped foot on a farm until his teenage years, it was a combination of hard work and determination which led to Philip Wynn’s long career in farming.

Philip, who now lives in Fulbeck, got his first taste for farming at a holiday job with Joe Henson, dad of BBC Countryfile’s Adam Henson, in the Cotswolds.

Philip Wynn

“I was fascinated,” said Philip, 73. “I thought it was very special.

“In the 1970s coming into agriculture with no farming background was quite a challenge so I just spent time trying to learn as much as I could.”

He had completed a geography degree at Durham University but after discovering his passion went on to study at the Royal Agricultural College.

Philip Wynn at the Downing Street ‘Farm to Fork’ summit

Armed with a new set of skills, he was employed full-time at the Henson family’s farm.

He has since worked as director of Dyson Farming, the Lincolnshire-based company of inventor Sir James Dyson, which he describes as ‘very special’ and in management positions in large scale farming and food-related businesses.

It was his role with the charity Linking Environment and Farming (Leaf), which he became chairperson of in 2017, which earned him the OBE.

“I have a real passion for farming,” said Philip.

“We produce food and are custodians to the countryside, which is such an important role, as well as looking after the environment.

“I find it fascinating. No other industry requires such a range of skills.”

Leaf works with farmers, the food industry, scientists and consumers to inspire and enable sustainable farming as well as in education and by opening up working farms to visitors.

The charity also has the Leaf Mar­que, which is an envi­ron­men­tal assur­ance sys­tem recog­nis­ing products farmed sus­tain­ably.

Philip has never owned a farm himself, which he believes has benefitted his career as it allows more constructive criticism of practices.

With a career spanning more than 50 years Philip has seen lots of changes, including farming becoming ‘much more complicated’ and the weather becoming the ‘greatest risk faced’.

Although, he remains encouraged by the number of young farmers keen to enter the industry, including more girls and women.

Philip said: “Part of what Leaf is trying to do is for more people to understand there’s so many different aspects - it’s not just a guy driving a tractor.”

He added: “We want to reach children who have no idea about it.

“Over the years people have lost connection between where food comes from and buying food in the shops.

“There’s an enormous amount of work to do with the next generation.”

Philip returned home from a trip about six weeks ago to find the new year’s honour letter waiting for him which recognises his services to farming and the environment.

“I was blown away.

“It really took me by surprise,” he said, describing it as a very special moment in his life.

For Philip, a highlight of his career is the people he has met along the way.

He said: “I’m very privileged to have worked with such wonderful people in businesses and charity.

“I’m now in my early 70s and have no intention of retiring.”