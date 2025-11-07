A High Court action is pending over a horror crash in which a lorry jack-knifed and a 63-year-old motorcyclist was killed three years ago.

A claim for more than £200,000 against the employers of the driver of the lorry has been filed at the court in London.

The victim of the crash was William Rowan Bloxsome-Day (known as Rowan Day) from the Grantham area.

Much-loved husband, father and grandfather Rowan Day

The claim has been launched by the administrator of his estate on behalf of the estate and Mr Day’s dependants.

The accident happened on November 2022 at the A151 Corby Road, Grimsthorpe in Lincolnshire, as Mr Day was riding his BMW 800cc machine home from work, according to claim papers just made publicly available at the court.

The papers say that the wheels of the lorry, driven by Alan Howe from Soham in Cambridgeshire, went over a grass verge and it then jack-knifed across the road blocking Mr Day’s path.

He died at the scene after suffering catastrophic injuries.

Mr Howe, was later convicted at Lincoln Crown Court of causing death by careless driving after changing his plea to guilty mid way through the trial.

He was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.

The papers say that says solicitors for HW Coates, of Ladywood House, Ladywood Works, Leicester Road, Lutterworth, Leicestershire, who were Mr Howe’s employers admitted liability in November 2024.

However, the two sides are thought unable to agree how much compensation should be paid.