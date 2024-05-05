A father and son duo are set to take on a “mighty hike” for a cancer charity next week.

Jonathan Turner and his son Daniel are gearing up for the Norfolk Coast Mighty Hike on Sunday, May 12, a mission to trek the picturesque Norfolk coastline and raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Daniel, 19, expressed feeling 'positive and motivated' ahead of the event, with him and his father completing a number of training walks.

For Jonathan, 57, the cause hits close to home. Having battled lymphoma himself, he acknowledges the invaluable support he received from Macmillan Cancer Support and his medical team.

Now, he's committed to giving back, aiming to raise funds to provide crucial assistance to others facing similar battles.

Daniel, who works at Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions, said: “It is so important to raise money for this charity as it spreads awareness about cancer and how it affects people around them and the patient themselves.

“The work of the charity is incredible and the developments they are making to cure certain cancers is a medical breakthrough to help treat those who are affected and help with grief counselling to the family and friends who are suffering loss.

“People should donate to such a wonderful cause as they strive to help many people and make such a positive impact.

The funds raised also help towards paying for a MacMillan Nurse support worker who offers essential emotional, practical, and financial guidance to those affected by cancer.

Having previously conquered the Peak District Mighty Hike, Jonathan and his father are no strangers to challenges.

They've already met their £250 target but hope to raise more.

Jonathan's JustGiving page outlines his journey and the significance of the event.

“I am now in remission from lymphoma, thanks to my consultant Dr Sidra and the team at Grantham and Boston Hospitals,” he said, thanking those who had already donated.

“Anything we can do to defeat this merciless disease, and help those with or who have survived cancer, we will.”