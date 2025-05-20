Feedback is being sought on plans for a development which could support 750 jobs.

A planning application is being prepared for the Bingham 46 business park, which aims to deliver employment space off the Old Fosse Road.

Feedback is being invited on the proposals by site owners, Rula Developments — a privately owned development company which delivers manufacturing and distribution developments.

A 39-acre site in Bingham will be transformed into a business park. Image: Supplied

A spokesman for Rula Developments said: “Bingham 46 will create much-needed local employment opportunities supporting economic growth in the East Midlands and the growing community on the northern side of Bingham.

“Outline planning permission for employment uses on the site was previously granted, and we will be submitting a reserved matters planning application shortly. We would encourage as many people as possible to provide feedback on the plans as we refine them.”

The 39-acre site was acquisitioned from The Crown Estate earlier this year.

Members of the public are invited to have their say on the plans by visiting the website: www.bingham46-consultation.co.uk.

Leaflets are also to be sent to the nearby community, outlining the plans.

If approved, the new development could deliver over 500,000 square foot of floorspace for businesses.

Depending on occupier interest, this would be configured to suit a mix of uses — including trade counters, offices, manufacturing, and warehousing — alongside parking, cycle shelters, footpaths and landscaping.

It will aim to exceed Biodiversity Net Gain requirements by 15% and include solar panels, heat pumps, and LED lighting.

The site is near the intersection of the A46 and A52, with 75% of England located within a four-hour drive.

A Reserved Matters planning application will be submitted to Rushcliffe Borough Council shortly.