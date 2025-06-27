Join the Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies on a rock’n’roll journey at a town theatre next week.

The Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre will host New Youth Theatre’s energetic production of Grease School Edition from Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3.

This celebrated musical, which debuted on Broadway and the West End in the early 1970s, continues to captivate audiences with its timeless rock’n’roll soundtrack.

Get ready for Grease School Edition! Four nights of rock’n’roll at Grantham Guildhall.

Featuring iconic songs like “Greased Lightnin’,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and “Summer Nights,” the show follows Danny, Sandy, and their friends through the ups and downs of high school life.

Performances on June 30 and July 1 will showcase the NYT Grantham seniors, while the juniors take the stage on July 2 and 3.

Tickets are available now for this lively musical that promises to bring the spirit of the 1970s to Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre.

All shows start in the evening, with tickets priced at £11 and concessions at £10.50.