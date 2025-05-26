A gig not to be missed for anyone seeking a night of soulful joy and timeless hits is coming to a town theatre.

Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will host a celebration of classic soul and Motown when Soul Battalion takes to the stage on Saturday (May 31) at 7.30pm.

The high-energy, eight-piece band promises a 100% live show, featuring electrifying horns, silky strings and stunning female vocals.

Soul Battalion brings 60s and 70s Motown classics to Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre.

Audiences can expect more than 28 iconic hits from legends including The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, and Frankie Valli.

Billed as “the best soul band in Northern England”, Soul Battalion brings the dancefloor to life with its signature blend of nostalgia and showmanship.

With tracks such as “Love Train” and “Never Can Say Goodbye,” the evening invites music lovers to relive the golden era of the 60s and 70s.

The two-hour show, including an interval, is part of the Guildhall’s series of promoted events aimed at bringing top-quality live music to the heart of Grantham.

Tickets are £18, with concessions available at £16.