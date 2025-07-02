A three-day festival promising music, motors and family fun is set to return at the weekend.

The Allington Big Weekend will run from Friday, July 4, to Sunday, July 6, offering a packed programme of entertainment.

“Whether you’re here for the music, the motors or the memories, there’s something for everyone at the Allington Big Weekend,” said organiser John Slater.

Ashen, fronted by George Elliot, will bring vibrant music to the Allington festival stage. Photo: Supplied

Friday’s festivities begin at 6pm with headliners Ashen, a local band fronted by George Elliot – a 2020 finalist on The Voice Kids UK who was mentored by McFly’s Danny Jones.

Saturday brings daytime activities from midday and an evening performance by Dynamix, a high-energy party band from Sheffield with international touring experience.

Sunday will centre around a popular car show, featuring vintage vehicles, trade stalls and the introduction of a miniature railway for 2025.

Dynamix will be performing live during the Allington Big Weekend, known for their high-energy party sets. Photo: Supplied

Other highlights include a bouncy castle, face painting, a vintage steam engine and a Lancaster flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Admission is free on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.

Evening tickets (from 6pm onwards on Friday and Saturday) cost £15 per adult, or £20 for a weekend pass, with free entry for under-16s when accompanied by an adult.

A vintage steam engine will be on display as part of the Allington Big Weekend’s family attractions. Photo: Supplied

Tickets and further details are available at allington.uk or from the Welby Arms pub in Allington.

Proceeds will help fund upgrades to play equipment at Allington Playing Field.