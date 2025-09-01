A squash club has promoted sport and inclusion for people with disabilities with an inclusive Mixed Ability Racketball Festival.

Grantham Squash and Fitness Centre welcomed participants to its Mixed Ability Racketball Festival, celebrating inclusivity and sport for people with disabilities, on Sunday, August 21.

Two day centres attended the festival, joining coaches and volunteers to ensure everyone could take part and enjoy the activities.

Everyone enjoyed a smashing day at the Racketball Festival. Photo: Supplied

Racketball, known for its adaptability, offered a chance for physical activity, coordination, and social interaction in a supportive environment.

After several successful games on court, attendees shared food catered by the club’s in-house team, A Pinch of Sass.

The afternoon continued with friendly rounds of table tennis and pool, allowing participants to relax and socialise.

Two Day Centres joined the event to celebrate inclusive sport. Photo: Supplied

Racketball Festival brings fun and friends. Photo: Supplied

Rachel Truman, from the club administration, described the festival as “a resounding success” and said organisers are already looking forward to future events that continue to promote inclusivity in sport.