Festival organisers have raised over £1,000 for a hospice.

Gripperfest took place at Edwards bar, in Grantham, back in November, where seven bands performed to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

In total, the festival raised £1,252.42.

Fiona Malloch-Rear (left) with Shaun Muffett (left)/

Fiona Malloch-Rear, fundraising officer for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “For the past decade, Shaun and his friends have hosted Gripperfest in Grantham, an annual fundraising gig in loving memory of their friend Mark.

“This year, they held the final Gripperfest at Edward’s, marking a special moment as the headline band performed for the very last time.

St Barnabas Hospice volunteers.

“Some of our amazing volunteers joined the night to show their support and had an absolute blast!

“Shaun was blown away by the incredible generosity.

Seven bands performed at Gripperfest.

“A massive thank you to Shaun, the staff at Edward’s Bar, the talented bands, and everyone who came along to make it such a memorable and impactful evening.”

Gripperfest was launched in memory of bass guitarist Mark Berridge, who died in a road accident in 2014.