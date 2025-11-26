A popular festive attraction will return as a churches’ Christmas Tree Festival gets underway with an outdoor skating rink and hundreds of decorated trees.

The St Wulfram’s Church event, which runs from today (Wednesday, November 26), to Sunday, November 30, will open with a procession from Grantham Market Place at 6pm, leading to the official switch-on of the Christmas lights inside the church.

The first public skating session will follow from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Skating, lights and over 100 trees to fill St Wulfram’s Church. Photo: stock

Now in its eighth year, the festival has grown into one of the town’s biggest seasonal celebrations, attracting thousands of visitors and extensive media attention.

Last year’s event featured more than 130 trees decorated by community groups, schools, and businesses — and organisers say there is always room for more entries.

There is no charge to display a tree, although donations of £10 from businesses are encouraged to help cover costs.

Entries must be registered by 2pm on Friday, November 21.

This year’s skating rink will again be a highlight, with sessions priced at £4 per person.

Organisers said they are “delighted” to see the rink’s return, describing it as “fantastic fun” and a key part of Grantham’s festive calendar.

Skating will be available each day, from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 10am to 8pm on Saturday, and 12.30pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Festival entry costs £3 for adults but is free for children, adults in care, and those with skating tickets.

Proceeds will support the church’s community work.