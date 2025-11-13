A cheeky Christmas cabaret is promising to bring laughter, music and a touch of mischief to town.

Sleigh What?! — The Naughty and Nice Christmas Concert, created by Allsorts Productions, will take to the stage at Grantham’s Railway Sports and Social Club on Friday, and Saturday, November 14 and 15.

Organisers describe the adults-only “Jingle Ball Rock” show as “a festive extravaganza where the cocktails are strong, the comedy is sharp, and the carols come with a cheeky twist”.

Naughty and nice collide at cheeky Grantham Christmas concert. Photo: Supplied

Performers will deliver bold renditions of classic Christmas tunes alongside irreverent comedy, dancing and plenty of seasonal sparkle.

Audience members are encouraged to don their festive finery — or even their ugliest Christmas jumper — and join in the fun.

The event promises “twisted takes on your favourite carols,” tongue-in-cheek storytelling, and a full bar for those who like their holiday spirit served with a splash of humour.

Tickets, priced at £11.75 including booking fee, are available online but are limited for what organisers say will be “a night of laughter, music, and merriment — because Santa’s checking his list, and this year, being naughty has never sounded so nice”.

Shows begin at 7.30pm.